Feeding Families

Your donor dollars help Minnie’s Food Pantry provide meals to our community. Watch the video to see how our incredible organization provides meals to over ten thousand people for our Thanksgiving giveaway. Minnie’s Food Pantry depends on donations all year to continue our efforts after the holidays are over. Donating online is secure and private. Every dollar donated provides three meals.

Your donations are used to purchase the foods that traditional food drives don’t bring in like fresh fruits, produce, meats, milk, and eggs. Minnie ’s Food Pantry has strategic partnerships that enable us to purchase food at bulk prices. For example, if you purchased spaghetti from the grocery store you could pay as much as $1.99 per package.

Our buying power allows us to pay between .18 – .25 cents per package which means we can purchase 9 packages of spaghetti for each package that you buy, therefore maximizing your dollars. With our efficiency and purchasing power, we can stretch $1 into three meals.

With demand at an all-time high, Minnie’s Food Pantry has to purchase more food than ever in order to meet the needs of the families that we serve. All contributions are 100% tax-deductible under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). Every dollar donated provides three meals.